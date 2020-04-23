Demian Maia Open To Two More Fights To Break Donald Cerrone’s UFC Win Record

Spread the word!













Demian Maia is considering adding one more fight to his current UFC deal.

Following his loss to Gilbert Burns last month, Maia admitted that the last remaining fight on his UFC deal would be the final one of his career. He even had two opponents in mind for his retirement fight in Donald Cerrone and Diego Sanchez, having just recently called for a fight with the latter earlier this week.

But now, the Brazilian is having a change of heart.

“My desire is to maybe do this next fight and one more,” Maia said in a recent interview (via MMA Fighting). “But if (my next) is the last one, no problem at all. I’m really okay with it. I think I’ve fulfilled my role and I’m happy with what I’ve done all these years.”

So why does Maia want one more fight on top of his last remaining one? It would allow him to break Cerrone’s record of most UFC wins.

“Maybe become the fighter with most wins,” Maia said when asked what would motivate him to sign a new UFC deal. “I’m one win behind Cerrone, so I know that I’ll tie him if I win one more, but if I win two I can surpass him. That would be something that makes me think about this possibility.”

“Cowboy” currently has 23 UFC victories while Maia sits behind him with 22. Maybe a potential win over Sanchez could lead to a meeting with Cerrone for the honor.

What do you make of Maia’s plans?