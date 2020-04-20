Demian Maia Calls Out Diego Sanchez Again, Sanchez Suggests Fight Island Matchup

Spread the word!













Demian Maia and Diego Sanchez continue to campaign for a fight between each other.

In recent months, the pair have regularly expressed their interest in facing the other. For Maia, it will likely be a retirement fight following his last outing against Gilbert Burns at UFC Brasilia last month.

And on Saturday, the Brazilian called for him and Sanchez to share the Octagon.

“Yes @DiegoSanchezUFC ! Let’s do it”

Sanchez didn’t take long to respond. In fact, he even suggested having the contest take place on Fight Island.

“We’re all excited to get back to our normal!!! @demianmaia @danawhite @ufc fight island?” Sanchez responded on Instagram.

Fight Island, of course, is the private island UFC president Dana White claims to have secured for bouts to take place amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is specifically so that fighters based outside the United States — such as Maia — would be able to travel without any restrictions.

However, there have been no further updates on the island ever since White claimed the infrastructure was currently being built. Whenever it is ready, it looks like Sanchez for one is perfectly fine with competing on it.

Would you want to see Maia face Sanchez in his retirement fight? And would you want to see it take place on Fight Island?