Demetrious Johnson has no problem with UFC fighters continuing to call him out.

Deiveson Figueiredo became the new undisputed flyweight champion last month following an impressive first-round submission victory over Joseph Benavidez.

Following the win, he spoke of potentially facing Johnson — who is currently at ONE Championship — in the future in what he viewed as a fight fans wanted to see. He also plans on delivering the knockout should it ever come to fruition.

But as far as Johnson is concerned, he makes nothing of it. In fact, he believes these callouts only further signify how great his accomplishments in the sport are.

“I don’t think anything of it,” Johnson told SCMP MMA (via BJ Penn). “If they want to mention my name, they can mention my name. That’s how I think of it. I think of it as them building my brand.

“I’m not even in the company any more and I still get brought up all the time, which is awesome. That just speaks to what I have been able to do in my career in mixed martial arts.”

Johnson vs. Cejudo III?

Another fight that is constantly brought up is a trilogy match with former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo.

The score is currently tied at 1-1 and a third meeting would certainly draw up a lot of interest. Whether it happens remains to be seen, but the chances of it happening at ONE Championship don’t seem too high according to Johnson.

“I don’t know how ‘The King of Cringe’ [Cejudo] would do [in ONE],” Johnson said. “He does say a lot of things to build his brand. I’m assuming he would fit well, he’s a gold medallist. Other than that there is not much I can say.

“There are things, recreational drugs he does that is not allowed in Japan and Singapore. In America, you can smoke pot and be upfront about it but I don’t know what ONE Championship wants. At the end of the day, it’s up to them if they want him to come over.”

Do you think we’ll ever see Johnson return to the UFC?