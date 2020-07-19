Following his submission victory to claim the flyweight title at UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez, Deiveson Figueiredo said that he plans to eventually move up to bantamweight and become a two division champion.

Responding to a question from MMA Junkie asking what goals the new champion had in mind now that he has claimed the title Figueiredo said he’s open for a super fight but wants to defend his title first.

Spoken through a translator the following was said.

“I’ll accept a super fight if they want to give me one but, you know when I move up to 135 I want to be a two-division champion but I’m gonna defend this belt as well.”

Regarding super fights, Figueiredo was asked if he hopes the UFC would bring back former long time reigning Flyweight champion Demetrius Johnson so he could face him.

“That’s definitely a fight that all the fans would want to see me against Demetrius Johnson,” said Figueiredo. “But you know, if the UFC wants to bring him back I’m going to be very happy and I’m going to knock him out and with a lot of pride, I’m very happy to do that.”

Johnson left the organization in a trade with One Championship in 2018 that saw the UFC add Ben Askren to the roster. Since then Johnson went on to win the One Championship flyweight grand Prix and become next in line to fight for the title.

Regarding Figueiredo to moving up to bantamweight, the newly crowned champion said he would like to be the person to bring back retired two division champion Henry Cejudo and face him at bantamweight.

Cejudo retired early this year after successfully defending his bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz. Since then the only interest the former two-division champion has had of returning is to face featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and become a three-division champion.

Who would you like to see Figueiredo fight next?