Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 3 headlines ONE Championship debut in Colorado on May 5.

Chatri Sityodtong-led promotion, ONE Championship are set for their first outing in the United States, with an official press release confirming how the promotion will host a ONE on Prime Video card on May 5. at the 1st. Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

Demetrious Johnson headlines ONE Championship’s on-ground debut in the United States

Atop the card as per a press release, an undisputed flyweight title trilogy rubber match between champion, Demetrious Johnson, and former champion, Adriano Moraes will feature on the May 5. card.

“ONE makes it’s U.S on-ground debut on May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Colorado, headlined by Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 3!” ONE Championship tweeted. “Sign up NOW for priority access to pre-sale tickets.”

Twice meeting back in August and April of last year, former undisputed UFC flyweight best, Johnson suffered a stunning second round knockout loss to Moraes in the pair’s first matchup last year – dropping the first KO loss of his gold-laden professional mixed martial arts career.

Back in August, Kentucky favorite, Johnson managed to clinch the undisputed flyweight crown from Brazil native, Moraes – landing a stunning, highlight-reel knee knockout finish of his own at ONE on Prime Video 1.

At ONE Championship X back in March of this year, Demetrious Johnson submitted Muay Thai icon, Rodtang Jitmuangon with a second round submission in a special rules matchup in Kallang, Singapore.

20-4 as a professional, Brasilia native, Moraes managed to originally win the ONE Championship flyweight crown back in 2014, landing the inaugural division crown.

Searching for his fourth reign as the undisputed flyweight champion, Moraes has landed an impressive 10 submission wins to go with a further four knockouts, as well as becoming the first to hand Johnson a defeat in ONE Championship – and the first to finish the US fighter with strikes in his decorated mixed martial arts career.