Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 3 headlines ONE Championship debut in Colorado on May 5.

By
Ross Markey
-
Demetrious Johnson
Mandatory Credit: ONE Championship
Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Chatri Sityodtong-led promotion, ONE Championship are set for their first outing in the United States, with an official press release confirming how the promotion will host a ONE on Prime Video card on May 5. at the 1st. Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. 

Demetrious Johnson headlines ONE Championship’s on-ground debut in the United States

Atop the card as per a press release, an undisputed flyweight title trilogy rubber match between champion, Demetrious Johnson, and former champion, Adriano Moraes will feature on the May 5. card.

UFC Promo
READ MORE:  Alex Pereira reveals crippling addiction he battled with before combat sports success: "I drank more and more."

“ONE makes it’s U.S on-ground debut on May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Colorado, headlined by Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 3!” ONE Championship tweeted. “Sign up NOW for priority access to pre-sale tickets.” 

Twice meeting back in August and April of last year, former undisputed UFC flyweight best, Johnson suffered a stunning second round knockout loss to Moraes in the pair’s first matchup last year – dropping the first KO loss of his gold-laden professional mixed martial arts career.

READ MORE:  Natan Levy responds to Kayne West's anti-semitic comments: "If you’ve got a problem with me or my people, come see me"

Back in August, Kentucky favorite, Johnson managed to clinch the undisputed flyweight crown from Brazil native, Moraes – landing a stunning, highlight-reel knee knockout finish of his own at ONE on Prime Video 1

At ONE Championship X back in March of this year, Demetrious Johnson submitted Muay Thai icon, Rodtang Jitmuangon with a second round submission in a special rules matchup in Kallang, Singapore. 

20-4 as a professional, Brasilia native, Moraes managed to originally win the ONE Championship flyweight crown back in 2014, landing the inaugural division crown.

READ MORE:  Sean Strickland engages in altercation with fellow motorist: 'I'm the nicest motherf*cker you'll ever meet'

Searching for his fourth reign as the undisputed flyweight champion, Moraes has landed an impressive 10 submission wins to go with a further four knockouts, as well as becoming the first to hand Johnson a defeat in ONE Championship – and the first to finish the US fighter with strikes in his decorated mixed martial arts career.