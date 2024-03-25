Demetrious Johnson grapples 250-pound giant at IBJJF Pan Championships, takes home gold

After 20 years and multiple world titles, P4P great Demetrious Johnson continues to dominate the competition.

Johnson — who is tied for the most consecutive title defenses in UFC history and still reigns as the ONE flyweight world champion — added some more gold to his trophy case at the 2024 IBJJF Pan Championships. Competing as a brown belt under Matt Hume and fellow ONE superstar Bibiano Fernandes, ‘Mighty Mouse’ took down three different opponents to stand atop the podium in the Master 2 featherweight division of the tournament.

Johnson also took home a silver medal in the openweight division where, according to a post from MMA journalist Ariel Helwani on X, his first opponent was 6’3″ and 250 pounds.

Demetrious Johnson Continues to Collect gold while mMA career hands in limbo

Demetrious Johnson’s last appearance inside the ONE Championship Circle came in May 2023 at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver, Colorado. ‘Mighty Mouse’ successfully closed out his trilogy with former champion Adriano Moraes, retaining the promotion’s flyweight title with a decisive unanimous decision victory. Since then, DJ has left the door open for a return to ONE, but only if something truly intriguing comes along. Until then Johnson appears to be happy collecting gold medals at BJJ events around the country.

Check out some shots from Johnson’s dominant showing at the IBJJF Pans below: