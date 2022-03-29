UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo has asked Dana White to skip over his next bout set to be scheduled with Brandon Moreno following racist comments made by the Mexican fighter.

Following Kai Kara-France’s victory over Askar Askarov, it has propelled the New Zealander into pole position for the next title shot and Figueiredo is happy to oblige. Taking to social media Deiveson Figueiredo revealed he is not interested in facing Moreno for a fourth time following the remarks that were made.

“Dear @danawhite I just wanted to say thank you for the opportunities that you have given me, my family and my country,” Deiveson Figueiredo wrote.

“Until his Team crossed the line with racist comments. Calling me a monkey and even going to the extent of photoshopping a monkey’s face on top of mine. You know what I’m talking about @raul_entram When all this happened, I went on a campaign to stop racist and prejudice in my city where it is predominately Indians and blacks. As the UFC Champion of the world, I ask you to consider my wish. I wish to fight the next contender in line @kaikarafrance who has earned his spot. #stoptherasicm #weareone” (transcribed by MMAJunkie.com)

Deiveson Figueiredo Wants Kai Kara-France Next

It came as a surprise to no one following Kai Kara-France’s call for a shot at the title following his victory this past weekend over Askar Askarov. France took to the mic to call for his shot as well as requesting the matchup take place in his home of New Zealand.

Immediately following this event, it seemed Deiveson Figueiredo accepted France’s request for the next shot and called for UFC president Dana White to make the fight happen

Congratulations you dirty kiwi @kaikarafrance you just punched your ticket with the God of War. @theassassinbaby you just took the back seat. You are 0- 2 against @Pantojamma if you could beat him I’ll give you the next title shot. 🇧🇷 Vs🇦🇺 let’s make it happen @danawhite pic.twitter.com/mysuGl9Wsa — Deiveson (@Daico_Deiveson) March 27, 2022

“Congratulations you dirty kiwi @kaikarafrance you just punched your ticket with the God of War. @theassassinbaby you just took the back seat. You are 0- 2 against @Pantojamma if you could beat him I’ll give you the next title shot. let’s make it happen @danawhite”

Who do you think will challenge for the flyweight title next?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.