The flyweight division continues to hot up ahead of an expected title clash in July — with City Kickboxing staple, Kai Kara-France continuing his impressive run with a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over Askar Askarov on the main card of UFC Columbus.
Kara-France, undefeated in his last two ahead of his high-stakes clash with Askarov tonight, most recently stopped former bantamweight champion, Cody Garbrandt in the former titleholder’s flyweight bow back in December with a massive first round knockout.
Utilizing his ever-evolving and improving striking throughout his three round affair with Askarov, Kara-France, a native of Auckland managed to wobble and stun Askarov throughout the bout, particularly in the second round, as well as continually defending takedowns and wrestling defensively.