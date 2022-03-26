The flyweight division continues to hot up ahead of an expected title clash in July — with City Kickboxing staple, Kai Kara-France continuing his impressive run with a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over Askar Askarov on the main card of UFC Columbus.

Kara-France, undefeated in his last two ahead of his high-stakes clash with Askarov tonight, most recently stopped former bantamweight champion, Cody Garbrandt in the former titleholder’s flyweight bow back in December with a massive first round knockout.

Utilizing his ever-evolving and improving striking throughout his three round affair with Askarov, Kara-France, a native of Auckland managed to wobble and stun Askarov throughout the bout, particularly in the second round, as well as continually defending takedowns and wrestling defensively.

Below, catch the highlights from Kai Kara-France’s huge career win over Askar Askarov.

Ladies & gentleman… WE'VE GOT A FIGHT ON OUR HANDS 🍿 #UFCColumbus pic.twitter.com/9ECV3FO13f — UFC (@ufc) March 27, 2022

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.