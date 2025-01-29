Exclusive | David Zawada Aims for Quick Finish in €1 Million Tournament at Oktagon 66

German MMA fighter David Zawada is gearing up for his highly anticipated opening bout in the Oktagon Tipsport Gamechanger tournament, set to take place at Oktagon 66 in Düsseldorf on February 1, 2025. He is looking for a quick finish against the rising prospect Matěj Peňáz.

David Zawada

The experienced middleweight is known for his aggressive style and finishing ability. David Zawada has his sights set on a decisive victory against Czech opponent Matěj Peňáz. Speaking about the upcoming fight, Zawada expressed confidence in his preparation and hinted at a potential quick finish, either by submission or knockout.

“When it will be easy to take him down and submit, like one minute, you know, so it would be pretty nice,” Zawada said. “But I think this guy is not stupid, and he maybe has a good team.”

Zawada has been studying Peňáz’s fighting style and acknowledges the potential challenges his opponent might bring. “I just watched his videos, and I saw some faces that I know, so I think they’re also pretty well-prepared because they know me. Yeah, I have my experience, you know,” he added.

Despite his confidence, Zawada remains cautious about the unpredictable nature of MMA. “It’s MMA, you know. You can train a lot, but training is training, and a fight is a fight. How the fight happens, you can never know,” he explained. “A lot of things depend on how you wake up, how your fight day is going through your mind, and whether you’re ready on that day.”

The Düsseldorf native is also drawing comfort from fighting close to home. With no need for extensive travel or logistical stress, Zawada feels more relaxed and focused as fight night approaches. “This time, I don’t have the stress of traveling, packing my stuff, worrying about forgetting things. So that’s pretty cool,” he said.

“After the weigh-in, I know where I can go to eat good food… no overthinking. I just have to focus on making weight, then enjoy and go through the fight in my mind.” David Zawada’s physical condition appears to be peaking at the right time as well. “For now, I think my physical condition is at a really good level,” he shared. “Yeah, I’m just cutting my weight, just a few kilos to drop, but it’s pretty easy.”

With a €1 million prize pool on the line in the Tipsport Gamechanger tournament, including €300,000 for the winner, David Zawada knows this is a major opportunity to reassert himself as one of Europe’s top fighters. Whether by submission or knockout, fans can expect an intense performance from Zawada as he looks to make a statement in front of his hometown crowd.