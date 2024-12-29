Will Fleury wins title, beats Czech veteran Carlos Vemola in five round brawl – OKTAGON 65 Highlights

Tipperary man, Will Fleury has minted himself as the undisputed light heavyweight champion tonight in the co-headliner of OKTAGON 65, turning in a dominant unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44) win over Czech Republic veteran, Carlos Vemola in their five round clash at the O2 Arena in Prague.

Fleury, an alum of Bellator MMA, PFL (Professional Fighters League), and UAE Warriors, has been on a tear since his move to European-based promotion, OKTAGON MMA, landing a pair of submission and knockout wins en route to his title fight with former middleweight kingpin, Vemola.

And turning in a dominant performance tonight, on cue when taken down by Czech native, Vemola, Straight Blast Gym staple, Fleury would wind up landing a unanimous judging win, having almost forced a finish through the latter portion of the fight.

With tonight’s win over Vemola, Cahir native, Fleury lands his second professional mixed martial arts championship win, following a prior unanimous decision win over Syrian veteran, Tarek Suleiman.

Below, catch the highlights from Will Fleury’s dominant title win over Carlos Vemola

