Exclusive | Denis Frimpong Breaks Silence on Heated Sparring Match with Paddy Pimblett: ‘I Think I Won That Whole Situation’

The MMA world has been buzzing after a fiery sparring session between rising lightweight Denis Frimpong and UFC star Paddy Pimblett. The unsanctioned showdown took place at Frimpong’s Manchester gym and stemmed from a social media feud but ended with both fighters shaking hands. Now, Frimpong has opened up about the encounter, shedding light on the events that led to it and his perspective on the outcome.

Denis Frimpong vs. Paddy Pimblett Sparring

Speaking to us in an exclusive interview, Frimpong explained that he was initially unaware of any animosity between himself and Paddy Pimblett. “I actually thought we were cool, to be honest. I never thought we had any beef,” he said. Frimpong attributed the tension to comments he made during a filming of Oktagon Challenge, which involved another fighter, George Staines. “Paddy obviously took some issue to that… I suppose he’s like the big brother of their gym. And even though me and George don’t have any issues anymore… Paddy obviously had some issue with that.”

The situation escalated when Pimblett challenged Frimpong to a sparring match, promising to “come up to your gym and batter you.” Frimpong responded with a video that gained traction online, setting the stage for their face-off.

Despite the heated buildup, Frimpong emphasized that the session was conducted in a controlled atmosphere with mutual respect. “We organized it, got into a controlled environment, had our fair play… Had a knock, you know, and then shook hands afterward,” he said. “And I think that’s how, as men, that’s how our problems should be sorted out.”

The sparring session itself was intense, with Paddy Pimblett ultimately securing a rear-naked choke that forced Denis Frimpong to tap out multiple times before the hold was released. However, Frimpong believes the experience was invaluable for his development as a fighter. “I think I won that whole situation because… I got to test out my level against someone of that caliber,” he said. “I got to see where the holes are… and everyone’s talking about it now, so everyone’s going to have eyes on my next fight.” Which is booked for Oktagon 68.

Did Paddy Hold The Choke Too Long?

Denis Frimpong also addressed the controversy surrounding Paddy Pimblett’s refusal to immediately release the chokehold. According to him, the terms of the sparring session were clear from the outset: “It was agreed upon in text before the fight actually started… We go until someone quits, basically.”

While acknowledging the risks involved, Frimpong said he was prepared for such intensity. “In my head, I knew that if he got a choke on, he was going to try and choke me unconscious… As far as going to sleep from a choke, I’m not arsed about it.” Despite the physical toll of the sparring match and its heated moments, Frimpong remains positive about the experience and its impact on his career. “Yeah, [Pimblett] won the actual spar,” he admitted. “But I got to get in there and have a hard spar… with a top 15 guy in my weight division in the UFC.”

For Denis Frimpong, this opportunity tested his skills and raised his profile ahead of his next fight. As for his relationship with Paddy Pimblett moving forward? The Irish fighter seems content with how things ended: “We each had our people there… Had a knock… shook hands afterward, and that’s it.” Whether this marks the end of their rivalry or just another chapter remains to be seen, but one thing is clear, Denis Frimpong is ready for whatever comes next.