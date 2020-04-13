Darren Till Is Willing To Face Robert Whittaker On Fight Island

Spread the word!













Middleweight contender Darren Till say’s he’d happily accept a short-notice bout against former champion Robert Whittaker on Fight Island.

The pair are currently scheduled to meet at UFC Dublin in August. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it is now uncertain if the event will still take place in Ireland this summer.

UFC President Dana White is looking for alternative options to host events and has secured a private island to do so. It is currently getting the infrastructure put in place and White expects the island to be ready to go in a month.

Speaking on the Fight Disciples podcast Till said he’d be willing to fight on the island if the UFC calls and offers him Whittaker.

“Do I think I’ll fight? I mean, yeah if they call it up and say, ‘Let’s do it. We’ve got the island open. We’ve agreed to it now. You’re going to be the fourth event against Whittaker.’ Yeah, I’ll fight. I can’t see any fights happening in the next three months. I don’t think we’ve even hit a proper lockdown yet. … Another few weeks and it’ll be one of them (orders) where you won’t be allowed to leave the house unless it’s essential.”

The thought of fighting with little or no crowd isn’t something which particularly worries Till. As long as he gets paid right and is given a little time to prepare he’s game.

“My ‘foe’ (Jorge) Masvidal put on Twitter,” Till said. “He said, ‘Fighting in front of no crowds, that’s new to do.’ He’s done it in backyards. Obviously, I’ve never been filmed fighting in backyards. I’ve done enough fighting on the street, mate. If they rung me and said, ‘Listen, you’re going to get paid as normal for a fight against Whittaker. You have a month to get ready.’ I’d stay sound, yeah. I’d run everyday to keep my weight down and go fight.

“It is what it is. I’d go in there with the mentality I’m not the fittest I’m going to be, whatever. I’m just going in there to slug it out. I think that’s the mentality that’d I’d have. So I’d do it, yeah. But will everyone else?” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

