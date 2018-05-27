Darren Till vs. Stephen Thompson Full Fight Video Highlights

Touted welterweight contender Darren Till picked up a huge unanimous decision win over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in front of his hometown crowd in the main event of today’s (Sun., May 27, 2018) UFC Liverpool from the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

While it may have been a somewhat debatable decision considering two jaw-dropping 49-46 scorecards for Till in a tactical, back-and-forth main event, Till nonetheless scored by far the biggest win of his career by outlasting Thompson. He did it, presumably, by pressuring a much more tentative ‘Wonderboy,’ who appeared to land more clean strikes regardless as he switched stances repeatedly, countered, and even scored a short-lived takedown.

But Till landed a torrent of low kicks that bruised and reddened Thompson’s legs, and he landed the biggest strike of the fight when he dropped “Wonderboy” with a left hand in the fifth frame. It was a close decision that many considered controversial, and the two 49-46 scorecards are ridiculous marks for a young rising star in his hometown even if you gave the fight to Till. Perhaps the crowd, who predictably wooed loudly every time Till even threw a punch, had a big hand in the decision.

It was a close and debatable decision either way in a fight where neither man seemed truly intent on going for the win. Watch the few highlights of the close yet controversial main event right here: