Darren Till Outlasts Stephen Thompson In Razor-Thin Decision

Darren Till earned the biggest win of his career, nabbing a unanimous decision over Stephen Thompson.

Till went for a head kick early, but missed. A leg kick was there for Thompson. A counter left hand landed for “Wonderboy.” A straight right hand to the body landed for Thompson. Till threw a spinning backfist. The round later came to a close.

Till swung early in the second stanza. A side kick to the body was there for Thompson. Till landed a knee to the body in the clinch, and Thompson connected with a right hand on the break. A left hand counter found the mark for “Wonderboy.” Till avoided a wheel kick. “The Gorilla’s” leg kicks were there. The round ended with neither man landing a significant blow.

Till moved forward with a hook attempt. Thompson landed a body kick. A jab was there for Till. A counter right hand found the mark for Thompson. Till ducked a head kick. The two exchanged strikes. A combination connected for “Wonderboy.” Time was called for an accidental eye poke on Till.The action resumed quickly. A side kick landed for Thompson. Till landed a right hand. The round ended shortly after.

A jab landed for Thompson early in the fourth round. Thompson moved in with some strikes. Thompson kept finding a home for the right hand. A counter right hand found the mark for Thompson. Till pushed “Wonderboy” against the fence. He landed an elbow on the break. Bruising formed on the leg of Thompson from leg kicks. A jab was in there for Till. Till looked to close the distance near the end of the round.

The two hugged at the final round was underway. Till landed a leg kick. A straight right hand landed for TIll. A jumping switch kick from “Wonderboy” found air. Till connected with a straight punch. Two jabs found the mark for Till. A left hand dropped Thompson. “Wonderboy” got back up, but it was clearly the most significant strike of the fight. A left hand landed for Thompson. Thompson scored a takedown, but couldn’t get control. A counter left hand landed for Thompson. The final horn sounded.

Final Result: Darren Till def. Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)