Darren Till Reflects On A ‘Scary Moment’ Before A Fight

Darren Till has been doing a lot of reflecting in his time off. The Englishman is coming off of a knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal in March and since then has been thinking about his life and his career.

During that time, he has hinted about a move to middleweight, his past, and now he is reflecting on a scary moment before a fight.

“What a scary moment.

Getting wrapped just before the walk, so many emotions running high

The main emotion for me is… why the fuck am I doing this to myself. At the same time…

I’m thinking fuck this let’s do it.

I think it’s essential to try and use all of them emotions in the right way

Lots of times you fight can be different.

I’m still learning and hope to continue, losses & wins will make & break you.

Here’s to some hardwork & even harder fights to get to a point to become the main fucking man.

This moment was just before I challenged an all time great for his belt. The coveted @ufc title

It wasn’t my time then… I’ve accepted it…

I will have my time again & triumph.

I know this.” – Darren Till wrote on Instagram.

Darren Till has not fought since his knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal. Before that, he was submitted by Tyron Woodley at UFC 228 where he fought for the title. The Englishman earned the title shot after wins over Stephen Thompson and Donald Cerrone, cards he headlined.

When he will return to the Octagon or who he will fight is unknown.

Who would you like to see Darren Till fight in his return?