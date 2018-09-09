Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till Full Fight Video Highlights

In an impactful match for the future of the UFC 170-pound division, Tyron Woodley met young challenger Darren Till in the main event of last night’s (Sat., September 8, 2018) UFC 228 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The hulking Till was thought to be the toughest challenge to Woodley’s two-year stint atop the throne. Woodley defended his title three times against Stephen Thompson and Demian Maia but had been out of action for almost 14 months after having surgery for a torn labrum following his latest victory at UFC 214.

“The Chosen One” proved all his doubters wrong quite emphatically, however, controlling the first round before dropping Till with a massive counter right in the second.

The strike opened the floodgates for a downpour of huge ground damage ending in a D’arce choke submission win for Woodley. He dominated the Liverpudlian by a shocking margin, out-landing Till in significant strikes by a shocking 46 to 0 margin and 58 to 0 in overall strikes. Watch the video highlights of Woodley’s impressive submission here: