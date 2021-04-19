Darren Till was quick to praise Jake Paul in the aftermath of his win over Ben Askren.

The YouTuber transitioned to boxing in 2020 and has been successful against extremely poor opposition.

Paul took his first step up in competition by facing Askren, who held titles in Bellator and ONE Championship.

Paul made quick work of Askren who was fancied by many MMA fans to spring an upset.

The 24-year-old scored a heavy knockdown in round one. ‘Funky’ got back to his feet but was not allowed to continue fighting.

Till took to social media in the aftermath of the fight to praise Paul and tell other MMA fighters to not take the internet celebrity’s trash talk seriously.

“Am I the only one not getting offended by all this Jake paul trash talk out of him & his team? All these MMA fighters getting so hurt by what he’s doing, Hahahahaha sensitive little souls. I can see past all the bullshit. It’s all talk, just relax all u. How can u all be so Tough but be getting hurt by all this chatter? Same with the Colby act, I actually love it. It’s all bravado and at the moment it’s all great for the new eyes that are coming to our sport. I’d like to think that the fight wasn’t fixed I don’t think it was. So what he done to Ben Was beautiful.”

Paul has been relentlessly calling out MMA fighters over the past year. He’s most interested in a fight with Conor McGregor who is currently preparing for a trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier and doesn’t appear keen on the bout.

Since knocking out Askren, Paul has been called out by Dillon Danis, Mike Perry, BJ Penn and Tyron Woodley.

Do you agree with Darren Till? Did Jake Paul put on a “beautiful” performance to beat Ben Askren?