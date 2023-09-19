Former undisputed welterweight title challenger, Darren Till has claimed fans have no clue what is going on with him amid his absence from combat sports – after a worrying picture of the Liverpool native appeared on social media overnight.

Till, a former welterweight title challenger and middleweight contender under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from active combat sports competition since he featured most recently on the main card of UFC 282 back in December of last year, suffering a third round rear-naked choke submission loss to current division number one contender, Dricus du Plessis.

Calling for his UFC release off the back of his third consecutive defeat, Till had fought a winless run following a prior rear-naked choke loss to recent UFC departure, Derek Brunson, and former undisputed champion, Robert Whittaker – both in main event clashes.

Darren Till claims “it’s all good” amid fan worry for his health

And linked with a return to combat sports in the form of professional boxing, or a showdown of sorts with surging BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) star, Mike Perry, Liverpool native, Till has claimed “none of you have a clue” after a worrying photo emerged on social media of the 30-year-old.

“It’s all good, it was just after a hard session in the gym this morning,” Darren Till replied to a worried user on social media platform, X. “This is me about an hour after food. Feel like I am no looking bad to be fair. I read all the comments for once as well and none of you have a clue. I live a clean live. Injuries is what has been my burden.”

It’s all good, it was just after a hard session in the gym this morning. This is me about an hour ago after food. Feel like I am not looking bad to be fair. I read all the comments for once aswell and none of you have a clue. I live a clean life. Injuries is what has been my… pic.twitter.com/e1FJt27A21 — DT (@darrentill2) September 18, 2023

Without a victory since a middleweight divisional bow back in 2019, Till secured a close, debated split decision win over one-time interim title challenger, Kelvin Gastelum at Madison Square Garden, and during his time away from the Octagon – had insisted he would make a return and capture middleweight gold.

