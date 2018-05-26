Darren Till Misses Weight For UFC Liverpool

The big news on Saturday morning was the fact that Darren Till missed weight.

On this day, the highly touted prospect weighed in for his welterweight bout against former title contender Stephen Thompson that will serve as the headliner for the UFC Liverpool headliner but missed weight by three and a half pounds.

Thompson, on the other hand, weighed in at 171.

“Listen, Till called us out! He’s been a bit disrespectful during the course of promoting this fight. We came across the world, into HIS HOME TOWN, in front of HIS PEOPLE, AND WE MAD WEIGHT! Stephen is a fighter and would never want to disappoint the fans (short of illness) and came to fight! His management is working out the details,” Ray Thompson, Stephen Thompson’s father, to MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani.

As of this writing, the status of this fight is up in the air but it will likely go on as planned with Thompson likely to receive a portion of Till’s purse should he agree to take the fight.

It should be noted that Till made people nervous before he showed up to weigh in as he missed the two-hour deadline set for the fighters to weigh in.

However, as a result of a family emergency, he was granted an extra hour to cut weight and hit the scale. The fight will go on as planned.

Fight is on. Till can’t weigh over 188 at 1 pm tomorrow, forfeits 30 percent of purse, all to Wonderboy. — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) May 26, 2018

Till became a name that fight fans should keep an eye on when he beat former UFC lightweight title contender Donald Cerrone last year.

UFC Liverpool (UFC Fight Night 130) is set to take place on Sunday, May 27, 2018, at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 1 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 11 a.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 10:30 a.m. ET.