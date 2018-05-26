UFC Liverpool Weigh-In Results: Two Fighters Miss Weight

UFC Liverpool (UFC Fight Night 130) is set to take place on Sunday, May 27, 2018, at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 1 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 11 a.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Darren Till vs. Stephen Thompson in a welterweight bout will headline this show while Neil Magny vs. Craig White in a welterweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out this six bout main card is Arnold Allen vs. Mads Burnell in a featherweight bout, Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jason Knight in a featherweight bout, Claudio Silva vs. Nordine Taleb in a welterweight bout, and Darren Stewart vs. Eric Spicely in a middleweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Liverpool on Saturday and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 1 p.m. ET)

Stephen Thompson (171) vs. Darren Till (174.5)

Neil Magny (171) vs. Craig White (171)

Arnold Allen (146) vs. Mads Burnell (146)

Makwan Amirkhani (146) vs. Jason Knight (146)

Claudio Henrique da Silva (170) vs. Nordine Taleb (171)

Eric Spicely (186) vs. Darren Stewart (186)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 11 a.m. ET)

Tom Breese (186) vs. Daniel Kelly (186)

Lina Lansberg (135) vs. Gina Mazany(135)

Carlo Pedersoli Jr. (170) vs. Brad Scott (171)

Molly McCann (127) vs. Gillian Robertson (125)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 10:30 a.m. ET)

Trevor Smith (186) vs. Elias Theodorou (186)