Ex-UFC Star Darren Till Hits Out at OnlyFans Model Elle Brooke: ‘Ya Fat Little Meatball’

Ex-UFC standout Darren Till hit out at OnlyFans model Elle Brooke after she commented on his recent arrest for multiple driving offenses in the U.K.

Till appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court in August for a planned trial where pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and driving while disqualified on May 21, 2023. The 30-year-old had also been charged with obstructing a constable in the execution of duty, but the charge was ultimately dropped by the prosecution.

It’s far from the first time ‘The Gorilla’ has found himself in hot water whilst driving. In July, Darren Till revealed that he had been arrested for drunk driving in Sweden during a July 2023 excursion to the country. A breathalyzer test found him to be three times over the legal limit, according to reports.

Influencer boxing star Elle Brooke made light of Till’s recent legal struggles on X saying, “No driving licence and no UFC contract. You’ll be fighting on @MisfitsBoxing soon so you can afford your Uber.”

Till offered a quick response, sharing a video of himself driving with the caption, “Who’s lost his licence ya fat little meatball.”

https://twitter.com/darrentill2/status/1722014480614162581

Darren Till Looking to Leap From The Octagon to the Squared Circle

Signing with he UFC in 2015, Darren Till appeared to be the next big thing at welterweight, scoring five straight wins, including victories over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson. Unfortunately, Till’s success didn’t last long. The Gorilla’ would go on to lose five of his last six bouts inside the Octagon. His final defeat came against the man slated to challenge Sean Strickland for the middleweight title at UFC 297, Dricus Du Plessis.

Till has recently been linked to a potential fight with frenemy and BKFC star ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry. The two were last seen having a friendly face-off backstage at a Misfits Boxing event that featured Logan Paul’s grudge match with outspoke BJJ specialist Dillon Danis.

As for Elle Brooke, the scantily clad striker has been lighting it up online and in the ring, winning three of her four exhibition boxing matches over the last year and often celebrating with some very NSWF posts on her various social media channels.