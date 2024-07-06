Video – Ex-UFC star Darren Till gets into massive brawl with opponent following boxing debut in Dubai

Darren Till’s boxing debut was nothing short of an utter sh*t show.

After making a name for himself inside the Octagon, Till exited the UFC in early 2023 to test his skills in the world of boxing. More than a year later, he finally stepped inside the squared circle for a scrap with Mohammad Mutie at the Social Knockout 3 event in Dubai.

In the opening minute of the second round, Till landed a rabbit punch on his opponent while in a clinch. Though the strike landed on the back of Mutie’s head, the blow had about as much force on it as a cool breeze on a hot summer’s day. Still, that didn’t stop Mutie from milking the situation, clutching the back of his head before laying down as if he were dying.

Darren Till BRUTALLY love taps his opponent behind the head resulting in TKO victory



This then sparks a BRAWL after the fight pic.twitter.com/3lbQCnNFva — Kenny Okoye🇳🇬 (@TruthfulUfcFan) July 6, 2024

Despite complaints of an illegal blow, Till was awarded the win via TKO after Mutie was unable to continue.

That prompted Mutie to rush Till inside the ring, kickstarting an all-out brawl.

HUGE BRAWL ERUPTS AFTER DARREN TILL’S BOXING DEBUT ENDED DUE TO SHOTS TO THE BACK OF THE HEAD 🤯#Boxing #SocialKnockout3 pic.twitter.com/VuSlVz6lmV — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 6, 2024

Darren Till’s boxing brawl is becoming an all-too-familiar scene in the sport

It’s certainly not the first time a brawl has broken out immediately following a boxing match. Hell, it’s not even the first time it’s happened in the last year. The teams of Logan Paul and Dillon Danis famously brawled in the waning seconds of their lackluster scrap in October after Danis appeared to shoot for a takedown on the WWE Superstar.

A few months before that, an exhibition match between legendary pugilist and John Gotti III ended in a brawl after Gotti was DQ’d for holding.

And who can forget the press conference scuffle between Jorge Masvidal and everyone on Nate Diaz’s team except Diaz himself, who fled the scene shortly after instigating things?

Just chalk this up as another embarrassing moment for the sport of boxing.