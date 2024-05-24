Darren Till confirms plans for UFC return after fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.: ‘I’m going to win a title’

Darren Till says he will fight in the UFC again and vows to win UFC gold before his career is up.

Till asked for his release from the UFC after his loss to Dricus Du Plessis in 2022. Since then, he has not fought, but he will make his boxing debut on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson undercard against Julio Caesar Chavez Jr. in an intriguing matchup.

According to Till, the plan is to box for two years as he wants to see how far he can go in boxing.

“I think two years,” Till said on the MMA Hour. “I’m going to do two years in boxing, I’m going to make millions and millions, and then I’m going to say, ‘Guys, you said I could come back at any time. Can I? Give me one or two fights. I’ve been in Russia for 12 months now just wrestling, wrestling. Or Brazil. Give me a chance now. My knee is OK. And if I go in and my chance fails, it fails.”

“If I go in and I win a title, I’ll say on the mic, ‘I’ve won the title. I’m the best in the world right now. See you later. Bon voyage!’ I’m manifesting this. I manifested a lot of things. I also manifested a lot of bad things in the UFC, but I’m manifesting this now and I think about it every day.”

If Till does defeat Chavez Jr. it would set him up for a big fight in boxing, as he wants to become a world champion in boxing.

Darren Till vows to become UFC champion

Not only does Darren Till want to become a champion in boxing but he also is confident he will hold UFC gold before his career is over.

Although Till is 1-5 in MMA in his last six fights, he knows when he returns to the UFC he will be fully healthy which will be a big difference for him. With Darren Till healthy, he believes he has all the tools to win a UFC title.

“I’m going to win a UFC belt,” Darren Till said. “I’m going to win a UFC title. I speak to the UFC bosses all the time. … I’m going to come into this boxing scene in a storm, then I’m going to go back to the UFC and get a title. Then I’m going to say, ‘Right, I’ve done it. I was one of the best. Cheers.’ And you can say I’m not going to, but I’ve solely got my sights on making a whole lot of money and beating up a few dudes, which I am 100 percent going to do. I don’t think they’ll be able to lay a hand on me. I really don’t.”

Till did fight for a UFC title in his career but he suffered a submission loss to Tyron Woodley in 2019 which was his first career loss.