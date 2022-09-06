Report – Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis in the works for UFC 282 on December 10.

A middleweight division matchup between one-time welterweight title challenger, and #9 ranked contender, Darren Till, and the streaking #13 rated challenger, Dricus du Plessis, is currently targeted to take place at UFC 282 on December 10. from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As per an initial report this Tuesday night from ESPN MMA reporter, Brett Okamoto, verbal agreements between Till and South African finisher, du Plessis are in place for the middleweight pair to share the Octagon at UFC 282.

Darren Till (@darrentill2) said he’d return before the end of a year, before a monster “comeback” in 2023. The return is in the works. Till vs. Dricus du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) verbally agreed for UFC 282 on Dec. 10. pic.twitter.com/ZZzWSZughZ — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 7, 2022

In the midst of a two-fight losing skid, Liverpool native, Darren Till last featured in the main event of UFC Vegas 36 back in September of last year against Derek Brunson, suffering a thrid round rear-naked choke loss.

Darren Till is without a victory since November 2019

Till was scheduled to co-headline UFC London back in July, however, was ruled from a rescheduled bout against Jack Hermansson due to an undisclosed injury.

Prior to his loss against Brunson, Till dropped a unanimous judging loss against recent UFC Paris winner and former middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker. Till’s most recent professional win came in the form of a split decision triumph over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 in November 2019.

17-2 as a professional, du Plessis, a former KSW middleweight champion, who holds a win over recent ONE Championship recruit, Roberto Soldic – has so far enjoyed an impressive run of three straight victories in his Octagon tenure.

Debuting with a first round knockout win over promotional alum, Markus Perez, du Plessis would then stop Trevin Giles with strikes, before comfortably defeating a bloodied, Brad Tavares at UFC 276 in July during International Fight Week.