Darren Till: ‘Colby Covington Is Actually A Terrific Fighter’

Not many fighters credit Colby Covington’s ability inside the Octagon, as they’re usually left hitting back at “Chaos” for his trash-talk. However, former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till has taken a different approach.

Speaking to media during a pre-fight scrum, ahead of his Octagon return at UFC 244, Till explained that Covington is “actually a terrific fighter,” but maintains the American Top Team (ATT) product is still “an idiot,” but a terrific fighter nonetheless. (H/T MMA Junkie)

“Look what he’s done to (Robbie) Lawler. A lot of people said Lawler wasn’t the same; I don’t feel like that,” Till said.

“I feel like Colby was just too much for Lawler, so when you break a fight down … because people hate Colby so much and take what he says so personal, they just want (Kamaru) Usman to win. They’re not looking at Colby. Colby is actually a terrific fighter. Forget all the (expletive) he says, because he’s just an idiot. He’s actually a terrific fighter.”

Till will face Kelvin Gastelum in his middleweight debut inside Madison Square Garden from New York City on November 2. As for Covington, he will challenge Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title at UFC 245 on December 14. Till believes there are a ton of similarities between Covington and Usman, but gives the slight edge to the champion.

“I think if you put them both together, they’re the same fighter,” Till said. “I think Usman has everything that Colby has, just a bit better. I think he’s got more power. I don’t know who’s got the bigger gas tank. I know that Colby has an unbelievable gas tank, so I think Usman just edges it.”

