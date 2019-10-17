Colby Covington Will Slap Dana White If He Tries To Wrap Belt Around His Waist At UFC 245

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White and Colby Covington haven’t always gotten along, and it doesn’t sound like that’s going to change anytime soon. Things were rocky during negotiations to book Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington for later this year, but now a deal has finally been put in place.

Covington will challenge Usman for the welterweight championship on December 14 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Speaking to Submission Radio recently, Covington was asked about the matchup, and his thoughts on the upcoming one-off BMF Championship being put in place for Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz at UFC 244. Hollywood megastar and WWE legend The Rock will be wrapping the belt around the winner’s waist.

When asked which professional wrestling legend he’d like to wrap the belt around his waist, if victorious at UFC 245 against Usman, Covington named WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle – whose entrance theme he uses for his Octagon walkouts. However, Covington threatened, if UFC president Dana White attempts to wrap the belt around his waist in Las Vegas, he’s going to slap the UFC boss with it.

“I got a lot of people in my corner. A lot of people on team MAGA. We’re gonna be dropping MAGA bombs December 14th. It’s the Trump train and the Colby train continues. Choo choo. And just like I told you guys after Newark, get off the tracks or you’re gonna get ran over. Marty should have learned the lesson. He should have just waved, stayed off the tracks and waved while it goes by. But he wanted to stay on the tracks, so now he’s gonna get ran the fuck over.”

“It would have to be Kurt Angle because he’s just so American. And letting me use his walkout song, it’s gonna be one of the greatest walkouts again in the UFC history, just like the last one. And it just has so much symbolism. I’m America’s champ and he’s an American Olympic champion and world champion in the WWE, and everything he stands for, I stand for. So, I’d love to have him put the belt around me. But I also got a lot people that are gonna be in attendance.”

“I can tell you who’s not wrapping it around my waist, and that will not be Dana White. If he tries to wrap it around my waist, I’m gonna take the belt from him and slap him in the face with it.”

In regards to whether or not he cares that a star the magnitude of The Rock will be in attendance to put the belt around the waist of the Masvidal vs. Diaz winner, Covington claimed he couldn’t care less.

“Nah, I could care less. I mean, let him do that, let him hype up these losers that are never gonna sniff anywhere close to the greatness that I’ve sniffed. They’re not getting calls from the president of the United States, they’re not getting texts daily from the first family, they don’t have an open invite to the Whitehouse. Oh cool, you got some pro wrestlers? I know lots of pro wrestlers.

“Actually, I might have to have Kurt Angle show up and beat the Rock’s ass. I mean, let’s be honest, Kurt Angle won the Olympics with a broken freakin’ neck. The guy’s an intense machine. And Bobby Lashley, my friend over at the WWE, Ronda Rousey. I got so many friends over at the WWE. Paul Heyman. I got a lot of friends over there, I could care less about The Rock. He’s all hype, and they probably just had to pay him a ton of money to show up to do that.”

