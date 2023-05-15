After a shocking sequence of events at Misfits 007, Darren Till is chomping at the bit to step inside the ring with Youtube sensation KSI aka JJ Olajide Olatunji.

At Misfits 007 KSI faced Joe Fournier. The match proceeded as planned, with KSI having earned the lead when everything took a turn for the unexpected in the second round. On the video, KSI can be seen slipping a punch, before grabbing his opponent by the back of the head and landing a vicious elbow to his jaw. According to KSI, this strike was meant to be a hook, but it missed and the elbow connected instead.

After seeing this brutal strike online, it must have awakened the dog inside Darren Till, as the former UFC star now seems to eagerly want a boxing match with KSI. “Elbows in boxing now?” Darren Till said on Twitter. “I’m up for a bit of that.”

Darren Till seemingly has his sights set on money fights before he makes his UFC return

The Liverpool native has come a long way since the beginning of his MMA career. Once the shining star for UK prospects and touted as a future champion, the beloved star has recently announced he will be stepping away from the sport of MMA.

The news struck shortly after Till’s last fight against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 282. The UK star claimed he needed time to find himself again and reassess things. 1-4 in his last five fights, Till has been experiencing quite a slump.

“What’s happening everyone, Me, Dana & Hunter are still cool as f***,” Till said. I asked UFC 2 remove me just 2 sort some other shit for the foreseeable, They happily agreed to release me out of contract which I appreciate. I’m not going anywhere, got big plans to execute & I’ll be back.”

Now, it seems that Till is ready to get back to competing in combat sports. With his recent callout of KSI, a fight between the two could provide the spark Darren Till needs to get back to his old winning ways.

Will the once highly touted UK star ever capture that elusive UFC title, and what do you think of his callout of KSI?