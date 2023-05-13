Social media sensation KSI, real name Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, made his fourth walk to the squared circle on Saturday afternoon for the Misfits & DAZN: X Series 007 boxing event at Wembley Arena in London.

Having scored three-straight wins, Olatunji was tasked with taking on undefeated boxing standout Joe Fournier. With a 9-0 record, all by way of knockout, it was clearly the biggest test of Olatunji’s career. The first round saw a fast and furious start between the two standouts with Fournier being the aggressor while Olatunji used his footwork to stay out of danger and counterstrike effectively.

In the second round, both fighters became a little more patient, but with 90 seconds left, Olatunji landed a massive overhand right that rocked Fournier. Closing the distance, Olatunji landed another massive shot that rendered Fournier unconscious and sent him crashing to the canvas. The referee called a stop to the action awarding Olatunji the victory via knockout. However, the strike that sent Fournier into the shadow realm was clearly an illegal elbow.

Instant replay clearly showed that KSI landed a short elbow while in close and that was the shot that ultimately ended the contest. Despite crystal clear video evidence, Olatunji scoffed at the notion that it was an illegal strike during his post-fight interview. Olatunji was awarded the video though we suspect Fournier will successfully appeal the result, either turning into a no contest or a disqualification for his opponent.

Check Out Highlights From KSI vs. Joe Fournier Below:

