Darren Till calls for fight with ex-Man United star Gary Neville, claims pair have ‘Beef’

Ahead of his return to combat sports in the new year, UFC veteran, Darren Till has suggested a fight with former Manchester United captain and English national team star, Gary Neville — claiming the duo have a “beef” dating back to the feud on social media.

Till, a former undisputed UFC title challenger at the welterweight limit, is slated to make his return to action in January in a professional boxing match against the unbeaten, Tommy Fury under the banner of MisFits x DAZN.

Sidelined since making a professional boxing debut earlier this summer, Liverpool native, Till landed a controversial first round knockout win over Mohammad Mutie in Dubai, before a post-fight brawl ensued between the duo and their teams.

Darren Till calls for fight with former Man United full back Gary Neville

However, ahead of his pairing with the above-mentioned, Fury — Till has suggested a future fight with serial Premier League and European Cup winner, Neville.

“Gary Neville because me and him have had Twitter beef,” Darren Till told. “He doesn’t like me. Got a little bit of beef with Gary. I don’t hate the guy, but yeah, it’d probably be Gary Neville or Cristiano Ronaldo, because he seems like a big, tough fellow, Cristiano.

Darren Till calls out Gary Neville for cage fight after social media rowhttps://t.co/ZtsOLyR6eD pic.twitter.com/9zPCvlzKEQ — Mirror Fighting (@MirrorFighting) November 27, 2024

“I’d like to see his speed and power,” Darren Till explained. “Seems like a very explosive man. He’s obviously ripped to the gills, isn’t he? You know, he doesn’t drink Coca-Cola or anything like that. I need to take a leaf out of his book,” Till continued.”

And whilst calling for a bizarre matchup with former England international, Neville, Till must first get past the undefeated puncher, Fury — who he claimed he would comfortably “obliterate” when they share the squared circle in Manchester.

“I haven’t seen much of him (Tommy Fury), I know he’s fought a few pros but not seen much of him,” Darren Till explained. “I’m just going to obliterate him, do an absolute number on him, walk him down and obliterate him. And he knows it.”

“No one in here is a threat to me. I’m an MMA fighter so if I was to kick or elbow you in the face, I will and no one will do anything about it,” Darren Till continued. “End of the day, if I can’t beat you, I’ll just kick you in your face, how about that? I’m going to kick you straight in the face, you won’t know what’s hit you. If I’m in the fight and I’m losing, I’m kicking him in the face. You’re an empty head.”