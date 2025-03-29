Brandon Moreno backed for title fight return at UFC 320 after Steve Erceg win

Former two-time flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno has been backed to fight once more for the divisional crown by fans across social media tonight after his UFC Mexico City win — as soon as the promotion’s debut outing in Guadalajara this September.

Moreno, the current number two ranked flyweight contender, returned triumphantly tonight at UFC Mexico City, landing a comfortable unanimous decision win over former title challenger, Steve Erceg, inflicting the Australian contender’s third consecutive loss.

And turning in his second consecutive victory following a prior unanimous decision win over Amir Albazi at UFC Fight Night Edmonton last year, Baja California native, Moreno has once more positioned himself for a title charge in the promotion’s stacked flyweight division.

Furthermore, tonight during the broadcast of the main card, the organization revealed this year’s edition of Noche UFC will feature on September 13. — for the first time in Guadalajara, Mexico — billed as UFC 320.

Brandon Moreno backed for UFC 320 title fight in September

And given his positioning in the division, the former two-time undisputed champion has been backed to headline the card in his second consecutive outing in Mexico.

“I wonder if UFC booked this fight hoping to give Brandon Moreno a reasonable opportunity to earn a title shot at #NocheUFC,” Shakiel Mahjouri posted on X.

I wonder if UFC booked this fight hoping to give Brandon Moreno a reasonable opportunity to earn a title shot at #NocheUFC 🤔 #UFCMexicoCity — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) March 30, 2025

“Brandon Moreno needs another title shot #UFCMexicoCity,” Another user on X posted.

“Almost impossible to keep this man away from a title fight. Brandon Moreno secures the unanimous decision win, against Steve Erceg, to cap off an incredible #UFCMexico card,” Another wrote.

Sharing a historic rivalry with incumbent flyweight champion, Alexandre Pantoja, Moreno has unfortunately suffered two professional and a further amateur loss to the Brazilian star.

Most recently, Moreno took on the dominant gold holder in a title defense at UFC 290 in the summer of 2023, dropping a unanimous decision loss over the course of five rounds.