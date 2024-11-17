UFC veteran Darren Till makes return in boxing match with Tommy Fury in January

Former undisputed UFC welterweight title challenger, Darren Till will make his comeback to combat sports in the new year — booking a professional boxing match against compatriot, Tommy Fury on January 18. in Manchester under the banner of MisFits Boxing.

Till, a former undisputed welterweight championship challenger and middleweight contender, has been sidelined from combat sports since a brief boxing cameo against Mohammad Mutie back in the summer of this year, landing a controversial second round knockout win over the former in a trip to Dubai.

As for Fury, the half-brother of former undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, has been sidelined since he moved to 10-0 as a professional boxer in a unanimous decision win over musician and YouTuber, KSI back in October of last year in Manchester.

Darren Till set to fight Tommy Fury in January boxing match

And as per a report from Ariel Helwani on social media, Darren Till will take on Tommy Fury in a main event fight at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England on January 18. — under the MisFits Boxing banner.

Breaking: Darren Till x Tommy Fury is going down Jan. 18 on @DAZNBoxing,” Helwani posted on X.

Darren Till x Tommy Fury is going down Jan. 18 on @DAZNBoxing. pic.twitter.com/zNbkErIfGO — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 17, 2024

Departing the UFC a year ago, Liverpool striker, Till most recently suffered his third straight defeat at the middleweight limit in the form of a third round face crank submission loss to current divisional champion, Dricus du Plessis.

The defeat came off the back of a pair of main event losses to Derek Brunson via submission, and former champion, Robert Whittaker in a decision defeat, respectively.

A feature on reality television show, Love Island, prior to his decision win over KSI, Fury would hand recent big-winner, Jake Paul his first professional boxing loss in a split decision win over the course of eight rounds in February of last year in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

