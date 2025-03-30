Mikaela Mayer Rules the Boxing Ring with Unanimous Decision Victory Over Sandy Ryan – Mayer vs. Ryan 2 Highlights

Mikaela Mayer retained her WBO welterweight world title, scoring a dominant decision victory over division rival Sandy Ryan.

Saturday’s scrap in Las Vegas served as a rematch between Mayer and Ryan, the first fight going down in September 2024. On that night, Mayer won a closely contested majority decision, though the victory did come with a hint of controversy. Before the fight, Ryan was attacked by someone who threw an open paint can at her, covering her in red paint shortly before the bout.

Ryan was quick to place the blame on someone from Mayer’s camp and believes that had she not been dealing with the emotional trauma of the incident, she likely would have won the fight. Getting another shot at Mayer’s gold, Ryan was determined to prove her theory right.

Mayer comes out aggressive in rematch with ryan

Mayer was the aggressor in the opening round, controlling the action from the center of the ring and landing a nice right hand in the final minute, likely swaying the scorecards in her favor. That trend continued in the second stanza, but Ryan found some success with the counter left, catching the defending champ at the end of her combinations.

Mayer came out firing on all cylinders in the third, closing the distance and unleashing a slew of strikes in close. Ryan had her moments in the round, including a solid jab that popped Mayer’s head back, but it likely wasn’t enough to win her the round.

Mayer maintained control of the clash throughout the next three rounds, bloodying Ryan’s nose along the way, but Ryan did start to land some solid short hooks in the seventh round. Ryan outlanded Mayer in the eighth, connecting with some punishing body shots and busting the champ open over her left eye. Perhaps smelling some blood in the water, Ryan turned up in the penultimate round, taking more risks and looking for a fight-ending shot.

Laying everything on the line, Mayer came out swinging heavy and hurt Ryan with a combination almost immediately. Undeterred, Ryan closed in and fired right back, giving fans an entertaining slugfest up until the final bell.

Official Result: Mikaela Mayer def. Sandy Ryan via unanimous decision (97-93, 97-93, 98-92) to retain the WBO welterweight world championship.

Check out highlights from Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2:

