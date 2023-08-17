Sidelined from combat sports since a stunning submission loss to the surging, Dricus du Plessis back in December of last year, former UFC welterweight title challenger, Darren Till has suggested a boxing move and subsequent fight with recent feature and fellow promotional alum, Nate Diaz next.

Till, a former undisputed welterweight title challenger under the banner of the UFC, made his most recent and ultimately final Octagon walk back in December of last year at UFC 282, suffering his third consecutive loss in the form of a submission defeat to the aforenoted South African, du Plessis.

The defeat followed a prior rear-naked choke loss to veteran middleweight contender, Derek Brunson, and a decision loss to former undisputed division champion, Robert Whittaker in back-to-back headliners for the Liverpool striker.

And revealing he made a request to the UFC to grant him his release from the organization ahead of an eventual comeback as he continues to deal with a slew of knee injuries, Team Kaobon mainstay, Till has been linked with a venture to the squared circle.

Darren Till suggests boxing clash with Nate Diaz in fighting comeback

In terms of opponents for the counter striker, Till has weighed up a fight with surging BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) star, Mike Perry, and earlier today, suggested a showdown with former UFC lightweight title chaser and recent boxing debutante, Diaz.

“I would like to box one of the OG’s of the fight game @NateDiaz209,” Darren Till posted on his official X account.

For Diaz, the Stockton veteran and fan-favorite most reently featured in a professional boxing debut just earlier this month in Dallas, Texas – going 10 rounds with the outspoken puncher and YouTuber, Jake Paul, where he suffered a rather comprehensive decision loss to the Ohio native.

