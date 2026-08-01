Uros Medic Scores Another First-Round KO, Stops Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Belgrade

Uros Medic might just have proved that he is the best finisher in the UFC. Earlier tonight, in the main event of UFC Belgrade, knockout artist Medic welcomed back Daniel Rodriguez, who returned to the octagon after a year.

As the five-rounder began, Medic was dropped in the opening seconds by a hard low leg kick but quickly turned the tide in his favor by stunning Daniel Rodriguez with a left hook followed by a right hand to the neck.

As “D-Rod” crashed to the canvas, Medic, with vicious ground-and-pound, forced the stoppage and snapped Rodriguez’s three-fight win streak.

Uros Medic is now riding a four-fight first-round knockout streak, with all of his UFC victories coming by KO/TKO.

At the post-fight interview, he called out Leon Edwards and asked Edwards ‘to come out of hiding so that he could gladly knock him’ out. “The Doctor” also called out top welterweight contender Carlos Prates.

Official decision: Uros Medic defeated Daniel Rodriguez by TKO in Round 1 (0:30) at UFC Belgrade.

UFC Belgrade: Uros Medic vs. Daniel Rodriguez – Highlights

Uroš Medić finishes Daniel Rodriguez in just 30 seconds at UFC Belgrade in Serbia. 🥶



The flares are officially out in Belgrade. 🎇#UFC #UrosMedic #UFCBelgrade #Belgrade #Serbia pic.twitter.com/rz6nRRiMdb — MMA On Line (@MMAOnLine_) August 1, 2026

30 SEKUNDI!!!

UROŠ MEDIĆ NOKAUT PRVA RUNDA!

DOBRODOŠAO KUĆI DOKTORE!#UFCBelgradepic.twitter.com/23QC3M78lZ — Kavez MMA (@KavezMma) August 1, 2026

Vean eso 👀 BRUTAL 🔥



Uroš Medić termina la pelea en el primer round con un potente nocaut 🚨#UFCBelgrade | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/De2tU0vSus — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 1, 2026

Uros Medic after his first round knockout:



"I'm gonna cook the rest of this division." 👀 #UFCBelgradepic.twitter.com/JJcXf13P21 https://t.co/zE2B1fc9Jp — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 1, 2026

Uros Medic wastes no time! 💥 He scores a stunning 30-second TKO to kick off the night in spectacular fashion. 👊🔥#UFC pic.twitter.com/cfTWpbrwrL — Mr. Shaz (@Wh_So_Serious) August 1, 2026