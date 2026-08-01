Uros Medic Scores Another First-Round KO, Stops Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Belgrade
Uros Medic might just have proved that he is the best finisher in the UFC. Earlier tonight, in the main event of UFC Belgrade, knockout artist Medic welcomed back Daniel Rodriguez, who returned to the octagon after a year.
As the five-rounder began, Medic was dropped in the opening seconds by a hard low leg kick but quickly turned the tide in his favor by stunning Daniel Rodriguez with a left hook followed by a right hand to the neck.
As “D-Rod” crashed to the canvas, Medic, with vicious ground-and-pound, forced the stoppage and snapped Rodriguez’s three-fight win streak.
Uros Medic is now riding a four-fight first-round knockout streak, with all of his UFC victories coming by KO/TKO.
At the post-fight interview, he called out Leon Edwards and asked Edwards ‘to come out of hiding so that he could gladly knock him’ out. “The Doctor” also called out top welterweight contender Carlos Prates.
Official decision: Uros Medic defeated Daniel Rodriguez by TKO in Round 1 (0:30) at UFC Belgrade.