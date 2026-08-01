Dana White Sheds Light On Surprising Habit Of ‘Keeping MMA Out Of His Algorithm’

UFC President Dana White has shed light on his habit of keeping MMA content out of his algorithm.

White’s surprising habit might have fans scratching their heads, and he opened up on it in a recent interview with Oscar Willis of The Mac Life.

Dana White [Image via Getty]

The 57-year-old admitted that he actively blocks MMA content from showing up on his own social media feed, and even had to block three MMA sites recently. White said:

I just had to block three other f*cking MMA things so that we keep the MMA out of my algorithm…Maybe an hour ago, I’m like, ‘Why is this sh*t popping up in my feed?’ And I had to block three MMA sites.

Despite his algorithm showing a lot of ‘crazy sh*t,’ White clarified that none of it was ‘professional organized fighting.’ He added:

There’s a lot of crazy sh*t, but it’s not MMA. No fighting. I got like street fighting, and sh*t like that in there, but no professional organized fighting in my feed.

Check out Dana White’s comments below:

This is not the first time White revealed his habit of keeping MMA out of his feed. When asked about Herb Dean’s alleged controversial officiating a couple of months ago, White had no comments about the veteran referee before going on to add:

There is no MMA in my algorithm.

It is worth noting that Dean came under fire from the MMA community (including several fighters) after he was accused of ignoring Ciryl Gane’s alleged illegal strikes on Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250.

Nina Marie Daniele Drops Hilarious Comment on What Dana White’s Algorithm Contains

Under the same post from Oscar Willis of The Mac Life, MMA content creator Nina Marie Daniele dropped a hilarious comment on what Dana White’s algorithm features. She wrote:

People getting stung by bees & people getting ran over by Bison. I’ve seen his algorithm.

Check out Nina Marie Daniele’s comment below: