Daniel Dubois Set for Redemption – Rematch with Heavyweight King Oleksandr Usyk in the Works

The IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois remains firmly in contention for a high-stakes rematch with Oleksandr Usyk despite being forced to withdraw from his scheduled title defence against Joseph Parker in Riyadh due to illness. The 27-year-old British athlete was sidelined by a viral infection and missed out on a lucrative payday. He had an opportunity to solidify his standing but now finds himself positioned for an even bigger fight later this year.

Daniel Dubois vs. Oleksandr Usyk II on The Horizon

The next fight for Daniel Dubois is likely to be against heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk despite the illness. Dubois’ withdrawal came just days before his anticipated clash with Parker, leaving fans disappointed and costing him an estimated £7 million in earnings. His promoter, Frank Warren, confirmed that Dubois was devastated by the setback but emphasized that new opportunities have emerged. “Perversely, this illness has opened up tremendous opportunities for Daniel,” Warren stated, hinting at a potential rematch with Usyk or even a bout against Anthony Joshua.

Oleksandr Usyk, the WBA (Super), WBO, and WBC heavyweight champion, has expressed willingness to face Daniel Dubois again. The two last met in August 2023, with Usyk securing a ninth-round stoppage in a controversial fight where Dubois’ team argued that a ruled low blow should have been a legitimate knockdown. Usyk, who recently defeated Tyson Fury to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 25 years, has indicated he plans to fight only twice more before retiring. A rematch with Daniel Dubois could headline Saudi Arabia’s next Riyadh Season later this year.

Daniel Dubois’ Next Fight

Dubois’ illness may have inadvertently fast-tracked his path to another shot at Usyk. Frank Warren suggested that discussions for the rematch or other marquee fights will take place in the coming weeks. “We will talk through the options as a team,” Warren said, “And make a decision. Everyone’s view is important but the most important view is Daniel’s because he is the one getting into the ring and he makes the ultimate decision … You have to look at the next move and I think that will be either Usyk in an all-belt affair for the four belts.”

Dubois is determined to bounce back stronger and avenge his previous loss to Usyk. “I’m ready to show what I can do again,” he said earlier this month. Whether it’s a unification bout against Usyk or another high-profile opponent like Joshua, Dubois’ next fight promises to be pivotal in shaping the heavyweight boxing world.