Daniel Cormier Will Fight Stipe Miocic If Brock Lesnar Bout Falls Through

Daniel Cormier made it clear if Brock Lesnar doesn’t return to the Octagon, his next fight will be a rematch with Stipe Miocic.

Lesnar stormed the cage moments after “DC” knocked out Moicic to become the new heavyweight champion of the world. A shove by the “Beast” nearly ensued a riot. Although just words were exchanged post-fight at UFC 226, Cormier’s first title defense seemed a lock to be Lesnar.

Obviously, that hasn’t happened yet. But as UFC President Dana White tells it, they are just waiting on Lesnar:

“He’s not out of the picture. I think he’s already under contract with me. So we were talking about it and then he ended up signing a new deal with WWE… This is here no matter what. When he’s ready, he can come in here and fight and he’s going to make a s—t load of money here, too. So it makes sense.

“One of the things you guys know about me, I don’t wait for anybody. I’m not f—king waiting around for anybody,” he said. “I’m rolling with the business. Guy doesn’t want to fight this year? It’s all good. It doesn’t matter how big you are, what your deal is, you don’t want to fight, do your thing. When you’re ready to fight, you come back, and you talk to me, and we’ll figure something out.”

Watch Dana White’s UFC 232 post-fight press conference below (courtesy of MMAFighting):

DC’s Take

Never short on words, Cormier chimed in and gave his thoughts on the potential Lesnar fight. He also explains why giving Miocic the rematch is the right thing to do.

“If he doesn’t fight, then I’ll fight Stipe Miocic,” Cormier recently said on The MMA Hour. “I talked to the boss (Dana White) the other day and he’s talking to me about fights and Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones and everybody, and I said, ‘If Lesnar doesn’t go, Stipe has to be first. He deserves it, and I’ve said it from the beginning. If it ain’t Brock, I want to fight Stipe Miocic and give him what’s rightfully his, a rematch for this title.’ He’s going to get beat again, but at least he’ll get a chance to fight for that belt again.”

As far as retiring at 40 years old, well, it seems even thos plans have changed for “DC”.

“I’ve had some things injury-wise that are really kinda holding me back right now,” Cormier explained. “I would prefer to be getting ready to train right now and fight, but there are a c oupl things that have happened that I can’t really get going like I want to.

“I became the heavyweight champion a few months ago, it’s not like I’m slowing down,” he said. “So we’ll see what it is. I really do still intend to be done with this thing really soon. It’s just a personal decision that I made with my family, and we’ll see what happens.”

Watch Cormier’s interview on the MMA Hour below.