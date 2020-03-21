Daniel Cormier Hints Stipe Miocic Trilogy Discussions Are Advanced

Spread the word!













It appears there has been some movement in getting a Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier trilogy fight booked.

Miocic became a two-time UFC heavyweight champion when he defeated Cormier via fourth-round TKO at UFC 241 back in August. Since then, the plan has been for them to meet one more time in a trilogy fight.

Miocic recently confirmed earlier this month that he was expecting a summer bout with Cormier. And while the coronavirus pandemic could threaten a future fight, “DC” hinted that there has been some advanced negotiations for what is expected to be his last fight:

“Look, I know we’re in a crazy time right now with the world and with the way things are and it’s very up in the air but I think for me with the way things are going and the discussions that we had heading into the fight, into all this, the way that the discussions in terms of the fight were going, where I am going to fight this guy for my last fight, it’s going to be as ideal for me as I could ever hope for,” Cormier said in an Instagram live session with Kamaru Usman on Friday (via MMA Fighting). “It’s gonna be beautiful.”

Although there were no further details, Cormier hinted he could share a card with Usman, who was expected to face Jorge Masvidal during International Fight Week in the summer.

“I know people like getting scoops, and I think if I’m guessing, I think the way things are falling you and I may be spending more time together than most people believe,” Cormier said. “Obviously we can’t say a date and time yet but it is looking like you and I shall and will be sharing a party and I think that’s going to be a good thing.”

It remains to be seen if that is still the case as Usman recently confirmed his fight with Masvidal was off because of the coronavirus.

But regardless of when Cormier eventually faces Miocic, he remains adamant it will in fact be his last foray inside the Octagon:

“I got one [fight left],” Cormier added. “Some guy asked me today, he goes ‘you gonna keep fighting?’. I said no. I said I got one [more fight]. Cause here’s the deal, you fight these guys, they’re 28, 27, I think [Israel] Adesanya’s very young. Some of these guys are very young. I don’t have to fight a young guy.

“Miocic is about to be 38 years old. So I get to fight one more old guy, one more time. That’s it. I ain’t fighting no 27-year-old dude.”

When do you think we’ll see Miocic vs. Cormier?