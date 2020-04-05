Daniel Cormier: Walking Away From MMA Will Be ‘Hardest Thing I’ll Have To Do’

Spread the word!













Daniel Cormier admits walking away from mixed martial arts (MMA) will not be an easy task whatsoever.

Cormier is slated to fight Stipe Miocic in a trilogy fight for the UFC heavyweight title later this year in what he has claimed will be his retirement bout. Having been a competitor throughout his life, saying goodbye to the sport will not be easy for the 41-year-old — especially if he ends up becoming a two-time heavyweight champion.

At the same time, that would be the perfect way for him to call time on what has been an illustrious career.

“I believe I can [walk away],” Cormier told MMA Fighting. “It will be the hardest thing I’ll have to do but I believe I can and I think it will make everybody pretty happy in terms of my household, my wife and my kids. As much as they love watching me compete, the chance to see me go out on top would be a fairy tale. I believe I can.

“I’m probably one of the most competitive people you’ve ever met and that’s always going to tug at me. But I will have to put that focus to something else. I’ll have to work on my craft in front of the television in order to make up for that.”

Before the coronavirus pandemic struck the world, there was talk of the trilogy taking place in the summer. For now, that seems to be an uncertainty.

Cormier has already gone on the record stating that if the pandemic goes on beyond the summer, he would likely retire. However, he now seems a bit more open to fighting beyond that timeframe as he believes the trilogy will take place.

“I believe [the trilogy] will happen,” Cormier added. “Not exactly sure when but I do believe it will happen.”

Do you think Cormier will leave the sport on top?