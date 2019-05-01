Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic Early Betting Odds Released

The UFC has confirmed Daniel Cormier will rematch Stipe Miocic later this summer after Brock Lesnar abruptly retired from MMA last night.

It’s a fight hardcore MMA fans have been clamoring for in place of the rumored ‘DC’ vs. Lesnar bout that never came to fruition. True, Cormier finished Miocic rather easily in the first round of their main event at last July’s UFC 226. But the specter of an eye poke on Miocic loomed large, causing many to wonder if the outcome would be different a second time around.

We’re apparently going to find out later this summer. Heading into the rematch, early betting odds for the huge bout have been released. According to wagering site BetOnline.ag (via MMA Mania), Cormier has opened as a small -150 favorite over Miocic. The former champion is a +130 underdog.

You may or may not find those odds to be on point considering how rapidly Cormier knocked out Miocic the first time around. However, Miocic does own the UFC record for most consecutive heavyweight title defenses with three in a row. That usually earns a former champion an immediate rematch. But in this case, it took Lesnar retiring for Miocic to get the fight.

For what it’s worth, Miocic has been on the sidelines campaigning for his rematch ever since. It’s at least somewhat surprising to see him get it, yet his stubbornness appears to have paid off in this rare instance.

Who are you putting your money on when they finally rematch this summer?