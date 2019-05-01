Breaking: Brock Lesnar Retires From MMA

The much anticipated Daniel Cormier vs Brock Lesnar heavyweight title fight is a no-go as of now.

The news was first reported on Twitter by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

Story coming to https://t.co/tzuIcRazJx shortly from @bokamotoESPN and I: Brock Lesnar’s return is not likely anymore. UFC is moving on. Barring a last-minute Hail Mary, the dream is no more. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 1, 2019

This news comes as a big surprise considering Lesnar recently losing his WWE title at Wrestlemania. Many fans saw that as the writing on the wall for “The Beast” to return to the Octagon.

However, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported Lesnar has decided to retire from MMA altogether. The UFC is now looking at a Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic rematch:

Dana White: “Brock Lesnar told me he’s done. He’s retiring.”



UFC pivoting interest in Cormier’s next fight to Stipe Miocic rematch. Story coming via myself and @arielhelwani shortly. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 1, 2019

Perhaps we should have seen this coming though. UFC President Dana White said during a recent press conference that nothing has been finalized with Brock.

Many fans thought White may have been trying to divert attention but it looks like he was telling the truth.