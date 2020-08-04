Daniel Cormier was taken a little aback at seeing Khabib Nurmagomedov being scheduled to fight again.

Nurmagomedov is set to face Justin Gaethje in a lightweight title unification fight at UFC 254 which takes place October 24. Many were surprised Nurmagomedov agreed to fight so soon, especially following the recent death of his father Abdulmanap who he was extremely close to.

Some observers even speculated that he may retire from the sport entirely. That won’t be the case at all as Nurmagomedov plans on getting past Gaethje and then even going on to fight Georges St-Pierre next year.

And while Cormier had an idea that Nurmagomedov would return, he did not expect “The Eagle” to come back this soon.

“I was a little nervous initially,” Cormier told MMA Junkie. “Not nervous, I was taken a little aback. After I did the show (for ESPN talking about it) I had heard that Khabib was looking more at getting going sooner than later. So, when the announcement was made, it didn’t surprise me because I had an inclination it was going to happen.

“But I thought he would be away for a while. But nothing makes me happier than my champion coming back and defending his belt.”

Cormier Won’t Be On Commentary For Nurmagomedov Fight

Cormier has his own big fight coming up as he faces Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title at UFC 252 on August 15.

He plans on retiring afterward regardless of the result and will likely transition to a full-time analyst and commentator for the UFC.

But don’t expect him to be on duty for UFC 254 when Nurmagomedov fights.

“I’m probably going to step back,” Cormier added.

