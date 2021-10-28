Daniel Cormier was able to conquer the UFC’s light-heavyweight and heavyweight divisions during his storied MMA career.

The former dual-weight champion believes his arch-nemesis, Jon Jones, will struggle to compete when he officially makes the move to the 265lb division.

‘DC’ and Jones have a long-running feud that continues to pop off every so often despite the fact Cormier is now retired from MMA. Just a few years ago the two men were rivals, and it was ‘Bones’ who come out on top in both of their meetings inside the Octagon.

After a long reign at light-heavyweight, Jones has relinquished his title and announced his intention to compete at heavyweight. The move appears to have been delayed by a financial dispute with the UFC, although it is expected to be resolved soon thanks to the help of Jones’ new advisor, Richard Schaefer.

Jones is likely to face the winner of the heavyweight undisputed fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane who are expected to clash at UFC 270 on January 22.

Daniel Cormier Expects Jon Jones To Fail At Heavyweight

During a recent AMA on Reddit, Cormier expressed his concern about Jones competing at heavyweight. The UFC commentator added that he thinks his former foe will experience his first true MMA loss in the very near future.

“I think Jon Jones has a chance against anybody. I think Ciryl Gane is a problem for him. I don’t know who it’s gonna be, but I think his time is coming. I am not confident that he wins the next fight.”

Cormier originally thought it would be prudent for Jones to face a heavyweight contender before fighting the likes of Ngannou and Gane but has since decided the light-heavyweight GOAT is best advised to cash in as soon as possible.

“I initially suggested that he fight a Curtis Blaydes, but it’s too risky not to cash in on him in a title fight. The first true loss of his career is very near.”

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier? Is Jon Jones about to get his first real loss in MMA when he steps up to heavyweight?