Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones have plenty of bad blood, stemming from their rivalry in the UFC and also continuing during some recent back-and-forth on social media. But, everyone has an opinion regarding Jones’ latest arrest in Las Vegas for domestic violence and vehicle tampering, even Cormier.

Jones was arrested last Saturday just hours after receiving his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame for his legendary fight with former UFC light heavyweight challenger Alexander Gustafsson. Details have leaked regarding the incident that is indeed disturbing, including a physical altercation between Jones and his fiancee, Jessie Moses in their hotel room.

Cormier is now one of the most prominent voices in the UFC community today, and is a staple of the promotion’s broadcasts as well as his talk show, ‘DC & RC’. Cormier had a lot to say during a recent episode of his show about Jones’ latest run-in with the law.

“Dana has said multiple times, ‘We can’t get him into Vegas, not even for 12 hours,’ but what has been proven time and time again is that the trouble seems to follow Jones,” Cormier during an appearance on ESPN. “Because he’s gotten in trouble in Albuquerque, he’s gotten in trouble in New York. He’s gotten in trouble but this time it seems very serious.”



“When bad behavior becomes the expectation, that should be the biggest wake-up call for you to get it together because there’s no more disappointment. You’ve got to get it right.”

Cormier also went on to say that the UFC has a Code of Conduct policy in their organization, but they only seem to enforce it during times of serious contention. Cormier had a lot to say to Jones in the buildup of their second bout, including that Jones doesn’t learn from his mistakes and will continue to cause controversy.

The beef between Cormier and Jones will likely never go away, but it seems that Cormier has a point when it comes to what could be next in Jones’ career and life.

What do you think the UFC should do about Jon Jones?