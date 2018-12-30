UFC 232 Results: Jon Jones Wins Title With TKO Stoppage Over Alexander Gustafsson

One of the craziest fight weeks is coming to an end and we will have you covered with all of the UFC 232 results.
UFC 232 has persevered through an “atypical” drug test collected from Jon Jones and through a venue change just six days out. Regardless the world leader in MMA will host their annual year-end PPV at The Forum in Inglewood, Ca.
Beleive it or not we made it. The rematch that seemed doomed earlier this week is finally here. “Bones” Jones and Alexander Gustafsson will finally meet again in the main event of UFC 232.
Jones (22-1 1NC) comes in this fight sorrounded by controversy. He has only two
Gustafsson (18-4) has been busy these last few years. Unlike Jones, the Sweed has stayed active. He is riding a two fight winning streak and most recently demolished Glover Teixeira.
Round One
Fighters touch gloves to start. Gus takes center cage Jones clinches and throws a knee. Jones lunges in and clinches, nothing doing. Gus takes center cage again and throws a leg kick. Jones throws a left hand that misses the mark. Gus lands a knee to the body. Jones lands a good leg kick. Gus sticks his ow leg kick and stalks Jones. Jones lands a lead elbow and follows it with a right hand. Jones lands a front kick as Gus goes to the body. Jones gets high on a single leg but it is defended. 90 seconds left in the round. Superman punch by Gus, Jones moves out of the way. Gus looks for a trip but Jones evades. Jones circles to the right and Gus follows. Both men appear to be timing each other. Jones lands a good kick to the body as the round ends.
Round Two
Gus takes the center again to start the round. Jones lands a body kick followed by a
Round Three
Gus takes center cage again he is noticeably favoring his left leg. Jones pumps a jab and lunges a takedown. He quickly gains half guard and looks to land some hard ground and pound. The action stalls briefly as Jones works his ground game. Gus is in trouble as Jones gets side control. He blasts an elbow down. He takes Gus’s back and reigns down some hard elbows. The fight is over.
Jon Jones defeats Alaxander Gustafsson via TKO at 2:02 of round three