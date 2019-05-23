Daniel Cormier Responds To ESPN’s Fighter Baby Filter Photos

Spread the word!













One of the more popular Snapchat filters going around at the moment is the baby filter.

The filter makes the person on camera look like a baby. ESPN decided to have some fun with the filter, using it on pictures of UFC stars such as Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Jon Jones, and Amanda Nunes. Check it out here:

Check these babies out 👶 pic.twitter.com/qrFg4VUhtb — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 22, 2019

Even the likes of featherweight champion Max Holloway, former middleweight king Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, and more were included:

However, UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier felt left out of the mix, so he took the opportunity to help ESPN out. “DC” Tweeted ESPN a photo of himself as a baby – a baby GOAT:

Hey @espnmma I love the baby fighter photos you did, I didn’t see mine so i figured I’d send it to you pic.twitter.com/7rNIWWYIEa — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 22, 2019

ESPN responded by reminding “DC” his was posted earlier, but said the two photos looked identical:

We posted yours earlier, Champ, but they appear to be identical 👓🐐 pic.twitter.com/M2Pby6cGRM — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 22, 2019

While Cormier enjoys some witty back-and-forth with ESPN on Twitter, he’s currently preparing for what should be a tough title defense in August. He’ll headline UFC 241 opposite Stipe Miocic in a rematch of their initial bout. The pair first fought at UFC 226 last July.

That fight ended with a first-round Cormier knockout victory, capturing the heavyweight title in the process. Now, Miocic – who hasn’t fought since – will finally get his shot at redemption.