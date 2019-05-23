Daniel Cormier Responds To ESPN’s Fighter Baby Filter Photos

One of the more popular Snapchat filters going around at the moment is the baby filter.
The filter makes the person on camera look like a baby. ESPN decided to have some fun with the filter, using it on pictures of UFC stars such as Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Jon Jones, and Amanda Nunes. Check it out here:
Even the likes of featherweight champion Max Holloway, former middleweight king Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, and more were included:
However, UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier felt left out of the mix, so he took the opportunity to help ESPN out. “DC” Tweeted ESPN a photo of himself as a baby – a baby GOAT:
ESPN responded by reminding “DC” his was posted earlier, but said the two photos looked identical:
While Cormier enjoys some witty back-and-forth with ESPN on Twitter, he’s currently preparing for what should be a tough title defense in August. He’ll headline UFC 241 opposite Stipe Miocic in a rematch of their initial bout. The pair first fought at UFC 226 last July.
That fight ended with a first-round Cormier knockout victory, capturing the heavyweight title in the process. Now, Miocic – who hasn’t fought since – will finally get his shot at redemption.