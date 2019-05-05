Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic Rematch Official For UFC 241

Spread the word!













The long-awaited Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic heavyweight rematch is finally official.

Cormier and Miocic will go to battle in the main event of August 17’s UFC 241 from Anaheim, Calif., the UFC announced on Twitter during tonight’s UFC Ottawa:

The fight appeared to be a long-off possibility for quite awhile. Cormier awaited his rumored title defense against former heavyweight champ Brock Lesnar. But this week, Lesnar somewhat shockingly retired from MMA. The fight then became the next logical move for Cormier and the UFC.

Cormier and Miocic went to battle in the main event of last July’s UFC 226, where ‘DC’ knocked out the Cleveland-based former champion in the first round.

Miocic has been on the sidelines waiting for the rematch he believed he deserves ever since. He now has it. The location of UFC 241 – Anaheim – is noteworthy in that it is where Cormier was infamously knocked out by longtime rival Jon Jones at July 2017’s UFC 214. The result was later overturned to a no contest when ‘Bones’ failed a pre-fight drug test for anabolic steroid Turinabol.

The failure continues to haunt the current champ to this day (although not all that much).