Daniel Cormier Reacts To Derrick Lewis’ Popeyes Chicken Sponsorship

Derrick Lewis landed a huge sponsorship ahead of his UFC 230 title fight this weekend (Sat., November 3, 2018) against Daniel Cormier.

“The Black Beast,” who defended Popeyes against Cormier at a press conference this past summer, has now received free chicken for life from the fast-food chain.

Lewis celebrated the news with a box of chicken after a recent training session on Instagram. Cormier participated in a media scrum today (Thurs., November 1, 2018), and reacted to the news:

“He did. That sucks,” Cormier said. “It really sucks that he got it done. I don’t know what happened. My managers need to get on their sh*t.” “I wanted money. I wanted money, that might have been the problem. He got free chicken for life, that’s pretty impressive. You know, I was talking to¬†Ariel the other day about me sitting down and eating “Carl’s Jr.” the whole time. So since Popeyes wants to stick it to me, I’m going to go do a signing and give away free burgers at “Carls Jr.,” that’s what I’m going to do.”

The UFC two-division champ will defend his heavyweight title against Lewis in the main event of the Madison Square Garden card. Cormier currently holds the UFC’s heavyweight and 205-pound championship. He defeated Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 to become the promotion’s second-ever dual-weight champion. Now, he’ll defend his strap against knockout striker Lewis.

Lewis comes off an impressive performance against Alexander Volkov at UFC 229 last month. It’s a quick turnaround for “The Black Beast,” but he’ll take the payday and title opportunity on short notice.