Daniel Cormier Reacts To Cain Velasquez Retiring From The UFC

Cain Velasquez has retired from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. Velasquez recently signed a multi-year deal with professional wrestling juggernaut WWE, effectively ending his fighting days inside the UFC’s Octagon.

The two-time UFC heavyweight champion has also been removed from the United States Anti-Doping Agency’s (USADA) drug testing pool. Now, Velasquez is fully focused on his professional wrestling career with WWE, and his program with former Octagon foe Brock Lesnar. Velasquez’s good friend and American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) training partner, Daniel Cormier, has offered his reaction to the news.

Cormier, a lifelong WWE fan, spoke to MMA Fighting after the announcement of Velasquez’s retirement, and acknowledged it’s a sad day for the MMA world. However, he had nothing but praise and excitement for Velasquez’s new venture.

“It’s a sad day when Cain Velasquez retires. But I know that he is doing something that he loves,” Cormier said. “I remember watching him at [WWE] Elimination Chamber and you can see that this was something that he could love, I am not sure he ever fell for something faster, well except for when he met [his wife] Michelle.

“I’m very happy for Cain and Michelle and the kids. But the biggest winner in this whole deal is the WWE Universe, they are in for a treat watching Cain perform. I’m excited to see the program between him and Brock. Congratulations to my brother. Exciting times.”

As for Cormier, he could soon be following in Velasquez’s footsteps in regards to MMA retirement. Cormier has now suffered the second defeat of his pro MMA career at the hands of Stipe Miocic. “DC” has noted that he will rematch Miocic for a trilogy bout for the final fight of his career, before hanging his gloves up for good.

