Daniel Cormier Announces Stipe Miocic Trilogy Will Be His Final Fight

It looks like we are getting a Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier trilogy. And for the latter, it will be his last-ever fight.

UFC president Dana White recently claimed the two heavyweights would fight again for a third time whenever Miocic was completely healthy. Cormier would confirm the news on Monday while also adding the bombshell that it would be his retirement fight:

“I’m gonna fight this guy again,” Cormier said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “My intention is to fight him in the right way and hopefully, that’s enough to get my hand raised. But I’ll go fight him again. Win or lose, I’m not fighting again.

“This will be the only time I ever step foot in the Octagon again. The next one will be the last one. It has to be Stipe. No one else matters.”

Cormier went on to confirm that the UFC is very much interested in the fight, though there is no location or date in mind as of now. However, “DC” is ready to go as soon as possible and is even open to fighting at UFC 245 which takes place December 14 in Las Vegas.

“I’d be down to do it,” he added. “If December 14 becomes available, that would work for me. I’d be happy to get myself ready to go.”

